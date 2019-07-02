Harrisburg schools move forward with recovery plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg School District, now under control of the state, has a plan to move forward.

Appointed receiver Dr. Janet Samuels says administrators are teaming up with the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit. Dr. John George heads the I.U.and helped to turn around the Reading School District.

George says they will have to implement a new financial system. He indicated that important financial documents were missing but didn’t go into detail.

“I saw this before in Reading,” George said. “It would have been nice to come in and have access to all of the financial records, but clearly that is not the case.”

George stopped short of saying that missing records would be grounds for a criminal investigation.

The Harrisburg School District and the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit have a three-year contract at a cost of $1.4 million annually.