Harrisburg schools postpone meeting on fighting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - An emergency meeting for parents to express concerns over a fight Monday at Harrisburg High School has been postponed due to the weather.

The meeting had been scheduled for Thursday evening. It will be rescheduled.

School administrators held a news conference Thursday to address what happened. They said the fight broke out over a misunderstanding.

High school principal Dr. Sieta Achampong said a student believed they were being videotaped. She said the fight started between female students and male students joined in.

Police were called to break up the large fight in the cafeteria. The brawl reportedly involved about 30 students.

One student was charged with aggravated assault on police, simple assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Seven others were cited for disorderly conduct.