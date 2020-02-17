Harrisburg schools seek input to shape recovery plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – ​​​Harrisburg School District receiver Dr. Janet Samuels has held community meetings recently to hear ​the concerns of parents and city residents.

Samuels and other district officials want people to understand ​the difference between recovery and receivership and provide valuable input to help shape the final ​recovery plan.

​​On March 3, the district will host a community meeting at Rowland Academy. It will be held with Spanish translation in anticipations of a large Latino turnout.

Chris Celmer is the acting superintendent. He says the district wants to make sure that all members of the community are included and have a clear​understanding of where things stand.

“We are really trying to reach out to our Spanish speaking population and our Latino community,” said Celmer. “Input from all of our residents is critical.”

​​Richard Soto supports that effort to connect with the Latino community.

“We have a lot of concerns that ​need to be covered,” said Soto. “This is an opportunity to cover a lot of issues.”

​​Another community meeting we be held at Camp Curtin on March 5.

School district officials say more meetings are scheduled in April, May and June.​