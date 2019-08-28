Harrisburg Community Center anticipates Hurricane Dorian

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two years since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, more than a hundred families came to Harrisburg and a local community center provided refuge for the victims.

That same shelter is ready again for upcoming Hurricane Dorian.

When Hurricane Maria touched down as a Category 4, people were left without shelter, food, and power, many families migrated north.

“We knew a hurricane was going to hit Puerto Rico but we didn’t know that it was going to have such an impact on our area here, our local area here,” said Gloria Vazquez-Merrick, executive director of Latino Hispanic American Community Center.

“We were just in emergency mode here at the center and began to experience a lot of families coming in,” said Vazquez-Merrick.

Four to five families were lined up outside of the center each day in search of help and resources.

Through the center’s efforts, most of the families returned to Puerto Rick within the first year. ‘But we do still have, two years later, 142 families that we are still assisting in some way or another,” said Vazquez-Merrick.

Kiara Hernindez-Colon came to the shelter during Hurricane Maria after living without power for months.

Now, she continues to help those impacted and is even ready to roll up her sleeves and help as Hurricane Dorian closes in on land.

“I’m helping families that came here as the same situation as me,” said Kiara Hernindez-Colon, a caseworker for the center.

Once the storm rolls through, the center will see where their resources are needed.