DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting occurred in Harrisburg near 16th Street and Regina Street in Harrisburg at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2.

When officers arrived on the scene they found that two people were shot. One was a 32-year man and the other was a juvenile. Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, neither of the victims are cooperating with the police.

The investigation is ongoing and police are actively looking for witnesses regarding this incident. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Harrisburg police.