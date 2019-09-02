Harrisburg shooting victim revealed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The police have revealed that the identity of the person killed in the shooting Friday night as Kyler Waiwade.

At around 8:15, the Harrisburg Police arrived at the 1800 block of State Street and discovered the body of Waiwada, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are still looking for the shooter and are seeking public assistance regarding information of the events that unfolded.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.