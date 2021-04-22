Harrisburg showcases new vehicle charging stations on Earth Day 2021

Harrisburg
Posted: / Updated:
Harrisburg's new green initiative: Vehicle charging stations in City Island garage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg is showcasing its new Green Initiative on Earth Day 2021.

Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for eight new vehicle charging stations in the City Island garage.

This comes as the city starts converting its fleet to plug-in electric vehicles.

“You’re going to see these out on the streets. They’re going to be out patrolling for illegal dumping, working for communites and neighborhood cleanups … and since the radius of Harrisburg is not long it’s a perfect use for an electric vehicle,” Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse said.

Papenfuse says the city is planning to convert other department’s vehicles over the next few years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss