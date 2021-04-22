Harrisburg showcases new vehicle charging stations on Earth Day 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg is showcasing its new Green Initiative on Earth Day 2021.
Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for eight new vehicle charging stations in the City Island garage.
This comes as the city starts converting its fleet to plug-in electric vehicles.
“You’re going to see these out on the streets. They’re going to be out patrolling for illegal dumping, working for communites and neighborhood cleanups … and since the radius of Harrisburg is not long it’s a perfect use for an electric vehicle,” Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse said.
Papenfuse says the city is planning to convert other department’s vehicles over the next few years.