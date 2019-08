HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Susquehanna Township Police were dispatched to the Red Roof Inn at 400 Corporate Circle regarding a physical altercation between two men.

The incident was said to have occurred at 7:10 p.m.

One was stabbed multiple times and is being treated.

The second subject is in custody.

All parties involved have been accounted for and there is no cause for public alarm as the situation has been controlled and handled.

No other details have been released at this time