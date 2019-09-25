Harrisburg starts interviews for water and wastewater system acquisition

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg officials began interviewing four water companies Wednesday to the city’s water and wastewater system. But many city council members aren’t happy about the way it’s being handled.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse has made it clear that he’s not in favor of the stormwater fee proposed by Capital Region Water and prefers other options.

City council members say they’re not being involved in the process and they should be. The City of Harrisburg put out a request for a letter of interest in July for water and wastewater system acquisition.

“We have a lot of questions. I mean I still have a lot of faith in Capital Region Water and the job that they’re doing,” said Westburn Majors, Public Works Committee Chair

Four out of six companies which responded have been chosen for interviews based on their experience operating comparable systems: Aqua PA, American Water, Suez and Veolia Water North America.

“We are not recommending or even close to recommending that we begin the process of exploring a sale,” Papenfuse said. “Were we to feel that that would be a path to go on, there would be much public discussion, many meetings.”

Papenfuse says Capital Region Water was invited to the interviews, but in a statement, CEO Charlotte Katzenmoyer said “CRW will not be attending any interviews with private companies since we do not believe that this is the right direction for our community.”

Papenfuse insists the city is just in an information-gathering mode.

Council President Wanda Williams says she and the rest of council are adamant about being involved. She says they’ve asked to sit in on the interviews but were told it was only for the administration.

Interviews with the four water companies are scheduled to conclude on October 8.

Wednesday is the deadline for comments on Capital Region Water’s stormwater fee, but Katzenmoyer says CRW is receptive to attending any public meetings suggested by the council or mayor.