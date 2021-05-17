Harrisburg STEM students win national Cal Ripken STEM contest for COVID-blocking curtain

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A group of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) students in the Harrisburg School District designed a COVID-blocking curtain for Southwest Airlines as a part of the national Cal Ripken STEM contest.

Their design took first place in the contest, and is now being sent to Southwest for further study by its engineers.

“It really inspired me to grow up and help people with their needs,” said Nevaeh Fuentes, a 4th grade STEM student.

“I want to see other people create this kind of project to help other people, so that inspired other people to create this kind of project,” said Terrance Wilburn, 3rd grade STEM student.

The students got expert advice on the COVID curtain from UPMC Pinnacle and Southwest Airlines.