Harrisburg stores flooded with people equipping themselves for the storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With more than a foot of snow in the forecast, people rushed to buy supplies ahead of the storm, including generators and shovels.
At Hornung’s True Value on 2nd Street in Harrisburg, Owner Pat Davis says it was a mad rush Wednesday to get supplies.
She says they sold out of shovels around noon and even sold some used one they had in the basement.
“I sold this lady this shovel, OK, it looked like it went through World War II. She said ‘I dont’ care I’ll take it.’ I charged her $5 and I said ma’am tomorrow I’m getting some real ones. You bring that back, I’ll give you $5 towards a new one,” Davis said.
Davis expects a shipment of new shovels and ice to be delivered by noon on Thursday.
