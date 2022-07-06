HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – At least one person was injured in a Harrisburg shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

The Dauphin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 13th and Walnut Street and taped off the surrounding streets. Officials say one person was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

The Sheriff’s office quickly cleared the scene but it’s unknown if a suspect is at large or in custody.