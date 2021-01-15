Harrisburg student performs in virtual musical made specifically for pandemic viewing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg student landed a role in a new musical made during, and for, the pandemic.

Ava Giorgione will appear in the national streaming musical “A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical” produced by BAA Onstage.

The show was created and performed in 2020 featuring Broadway stars.

Giorgione is a sophomore at Capital Area School for the Arts and is a member of Broadway Artists Alliance of NYC (BAA).

The show requires the 25 student actors to perform from home with their scenes edited together.

Giorgione says that this type of performance required her to learn new acting skills.

“I didn’t have everyone else to back me up and that was kind of sad because it’s always great to feel like your singing with everyone and creating this big piece. It was a little awkward at first but as I kept going, I got the hang of it,” Giorgione says.

The show will be streamed the weekend of Jan. 23 and tickets can be purchased here.