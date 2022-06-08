HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fun, family-friendly summer event season is planned to kick off on Saturday, June 11 in Harrisburg as the Jackson Lick Pool is set to reopen to the public.

Located at 1201 North Sixth Street, the pool is planned to be open Tuesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the summer. The Hall Manor Pool will remain closed due to maintenance and staffing issues.

Children ages six to 17 can sign up to participate in daytime programs throughout the summer. There will be group activities, sports, arts & crafts, and enrichment programs at Reservoir Park, Fourth & Emerald Playground, Cloverly Playground, Seventh & Radnor Park, Sunshine Park, and Wilson Park.

“The City’s Parks and Recreation Department strives to engage and educate as many of the city’s youth as possible while providing a safe environment to build both relationships and life skills,” Parks and Recreation Director Dave Baker said.

Field trips are also planned to City Island, The Turkey Hill Experience in Columbia, Lancaster County, and the Refreshing Mountain Adventure Center in Stevens, Lancaster County.

Harrisburg is also planning on bringing back free Movie Nights at the Bandshell program. Beginning Friday, June 24, and lasting every Friday until August 19, you can come to watch these feature films beginning at 8 p.m.

June 24: King Richard

July 1: Beauty and the Beast (1991 version)

July 8: Annie (2014)

July 15: 42

July 22: Moana

July 29: Black Panther

August 5: Spiderman: Into The Spiderverse

August 12: Encanto

August 19: Space Jam: A New Legacy

For more information on the programs, click here. Additional information for the Movie Nights can be found here.



