Harrisburg Superintendent opposes Turzai’s bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Acting Superintendent, Dr. John George disagrees with Pennsylvania Speaker Mike Turzai’s proposed bill that could draw away funding from the school district.

The bill in question is one that gives students and their parents a grant towards the option of choosing a different school, public or private.

The Harrisburg School District’s Administration Office believes that the bill would siphon away funding that could otherwise be used to focus on the school district and undo years of previous oversight and inadequacy.

If funding were to be cut, it would be a large financial hurdle for the school district, which has been historically cash strapped.

The school district has been state-run for two months and the office believes they have made progress in that timeframe, too soon to make another change that could interrupt progress.

The office argues with over 6,700 children enrolled in Harrisburg School District and 88.30 percent of those children living in poverty, the proposal requires parents to pay a portion of tuition and will benefit only a very small amount of families.

The majority of children remaining in the district would have less financial resources available for their education as a result and the school district’s infrastructure would continuously be at risk.