Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra renews contract of Tony Award winning Music Director Stuart Malina

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra announced that the contract of Music Director Stuart Malina has been renewed for three additional years through the 2022-23 Season.

The popular Maestro is celebrating his 20th season as the Symphony’s Music Director and artistic leader.

“Stuart’s musicianship, creativity, and connection with audiences have all contributed greatly to the artistic success of our orchestra and to the vibrant live music scene in the Harrisburg region,” said Board Chair Dr. Stephen C. MacDonald. “As we commemorate our 90th season and Stuart’s 20th with HSO, we are thrilled to announce that our relationship with the Maestro will continue for another three years.”

Stuart Malina was born and raised in the New York City suburbs. He earned his undergraduate degree from Harvard University, and then went on to study conducting with the esteemed pedagogue, Otto-Werner Mueller, at the Yale School of Music and the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia.

“Stuart is not only a world-class conductor, but a tremendous collaborator as well,” said Matthew Herren, Executive Director, Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra. Herren took over the reins of the orchestra’s administrative leadership effective July 1, 2020, succeeding Jeff Woodruff, who served in the post since 2003. “Since beginning my position, Stuart and I have worked closely with each other and the board to explore new and innovative ways to deliver an inspired season of music in a time of great change. Stuart is the heartbeat of the orchestra, both on and off the stage, and one of the reasons why coming back to the region was so very enticing for me.”

In 2003, he received a Tony Award for his orchestration of Movin’ Out, the hit musical he created with Twyla Tharp based on the music of Billy Joel. Stuart Malina and his wife, Marty, live in Harrisburg with their two children.

“This contract renewal was not a difficult decision. Harrisburg is my home and the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra is my family,” said Maestro Malina. “I’m honored to work with a remarkable group of musicians and a dedicated team of staff and volunteers to bring world-class symphonic music to this region. While this season will indeed be a season like no other, the Harrisburg Symphony will continue to surprise and delight our patrons.”

Top Stories: