HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Harrisburg's Vision Zero, a project that aims to have no pedestrian fatalities on the city's most dangerous streets by 2030, continues to move forward.

Last summer, a transportation consultant called State Street one of the most dangerous streets in America considering its size and traffic volume.

Vision Zero continues efforts to improve pedestrian safety along a stretch of State Street from the bridge to Civil War Museum Drive.

Some upgrades include the replacement of eight-inch traffic signal heads with larger ones that have reflective back plates. All of the push buttons and countdown pedestrian displays have been replaced, lighting has been upgraded at crosswalks, and tree trimming has improved visibility for drivers and walkers.

"We are working with PennDOT to slow the traffic down, so those other items might minimize crashes or reduce crashes, but what has to be done is slow that corridor down," city engineer Wayne Martin said.

A recent meeting outlined goals and and plans that will be implemented early next year.