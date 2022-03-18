DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, March 16, David DeLong, a John Harris High-School teacher, was arrested for sending emails that contained several messages of threatening nature.

According to the criminal complaint, Lori Lillis, director of human resources for the district, called regards to the emails sent by DeLong, explaining that he said in the email that he wanted one of the students to write on the board two questions:

“If shots were fired at the school where would the bullets go?

“If the school was on fire and the exits were blocked, how would the students get out?”

Lillis then told the police officer that she was worried about DeLong’s mental health. DeLong was not in the school building when the emails were sent. According to the report, he was previously suspended from the school on March 11 for an incident that happened with another student.

Police went to DeLong’s home to speak with him following the phone call with Lillis. DeLong showed the police officers the full email sent:

Hello and good morning to you all!

I love you! I have 1 request, it has 2 conditions, it’s worth 20 test points on Wednesday! Please write on the board in multiple colors… Hello to my 1st / 2nd / 3rd period classes, I love you!

It is my intention to put you in a FOCUSED position

for as long as it takes to complete this task: Put your white-man medicine away for this exercise! I would like you to Look at this room and ask yourself 2 1/2 questions:

If there is a shooting outside in the parking lot, where are the bullets gonna go?

If there is a fire and we cannot get out of the doorway for some reason, is there another way out?

Where does that path lead, what happens at the end of that path? Using paper and pencil,

tell your parents in a letter ALL of the things

that I have done in the last 4 weeks to help you feel safe

in this room, in this school, or in this community #1 It must be the truth #2 If you’re going to tell the story,

then tell the whole story. That’s It!

DeLong After they are finished, I want the letter put in an envelope from my desk,

top left dwarer, there are several easy to reach #10 envelopes.

Give these to Mr Burns ASAP. When Life gives you Lemons, drink Pineapple juice!

Thank you,

DeLong

The email was sent to at least six different individuals on Tuesday morning just before 8 a.m.

After viewing the email, Delong was arrested without incident and transported to Dauphin County Booking for processing and arraignment.

abc27 has reached out to the district for more information on the March 11 suspension but has not heard back. This is a developing story, check back for updates.