Harrisburg teacher spoke about shooting students

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shocking audio captured a Camp Curtin Academy teacher talking about shooting students for disrupting the class.

Stephanie Robles, a mother of a student in the classroom went straight to the school administration after her daughter came home with the recording. “I want my daughter to be protected, not only my daughter but other children as well,” she said.

In the recording, the teacher says to his class, “I used to tell my students that I wish I was allowed to shoot one person a year.”

“He said that he said it before so obviously that ran through his mind numerous times,” Robles said.

The middle school teacher then went on to say, “the first person, when I say don’t talk and they talk, pow, shot. The rest of the year would go smooth because you guys know, I’m not kidding, but I’m not allowed to do that.”

The Harrisburg School District says they are extremely concerned by what appears to be ‘highly inappropriate’ and ‘inexcusable judgment’ from the teacher’s comment to the class.

“A teacher that is working with children should understand that sometimes children can get out of hand but you should never ever make any of that type of threat,” Robles said.

According to the district, the police have been notified and the teacher has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.