Harrisburg teachers reach deal with district, call off one-day strike

Posted: May 28, 2019 10:25 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 10:19 PM EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Teachers in the Harrisburg School District say they have called off a one-day strike, planned on Friday, after reaching an agreement with the district. 

According to the PSEA, the district has agreed to withdraw an attempt to prevent collective bargaining, and in exchange the HEA agreed to call off the strike, and withdraw its unfair labor practice charge it filed this week with the state Labor Relations Board. 

HEA says it received feedback from parents and the community, most of whom extended support for teachers’ willingness to stand up for the district.

