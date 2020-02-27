Harrisburg teen dies in car crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An 18-year-old was pronounced dead after a car crash Tuesday night in Conewago Township.

The Dauphin County Coroner said Nicholas Pappas of Harrisburg died of multiple traumatic injuries after being thrown from the vehicle.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday night police say Pappas was driving an SUV on Colebrook Road when he lost control of the vehicle and struck an embankment causing him to eject from the vehicle.

Pappas was transported to Hershey Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Officials say a 16-year-old female was also in the vehicle but her condition is unknown.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene.