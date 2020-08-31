Harrisburg teen left letter prior to death, court documents reveal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Additional details have been released regarding the shooting that left 16-year-old Kyan King dead.

On Saturday, Harrisburg police received reports around 1 p.m. that there was a shooting near 18th and Forster streets involving a naked person being shot by a bald man in an orange shirt.

“The 16-year-old appeared on the street, a concerned neighbor, who tried to render aid went to him and he was naked and reported that he had been raped,” said Fran Chardo, Dauphin County District Attorney.

Witnesses told authorities that the man, Orlando Duarte, caught up to King, knocked him to the ground, and shot the teen twice.

When officers arrived, witnesses informed authorities that Duarte had fled, although they pointed to the direction he ran. Officers soon found Duarte, who tripped and dropped his gun after an officer drew his gun.

Duarte was taken into custody without incident, while King was rushed to a nearby hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say 16 year old Kyan King was murdered by Orlando Duarte, a man who is a convicted child sex offender. Kyan's family is outraged and devastated.



During the ensuing investigation, police say they found several items at Duarte’s apartment. Police discovered a box of .22-caliber shell casings and two letters, one of which appeared to be from Kyan, stating, “If you’re reading this I’m dead.” It went on to say how much he loved everyone.

According to court records, Duarte is a registered sex offender. He served time for raping a child in 2010 and was charged for indecent assault on a person less than 16 years of age in 2007.

“We wanted to charge the criminal homicide and get him locked up so that we could continue to investigate whether or not we could pursue a sex offense or attempted sex offense,” Chardo said.

Chardo says an autopsy will help determine whether or not his office can pursue rape charges.

Duarte remain in Dauphin County Prison without bail; his preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 28.

