Harrisburg to celebrate COVID-friendly ice festival with “Ice in the Burg” event

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This year, Harrisburg’s annual Ice Festival has some changes because of the pandemic.

“Ice in the Burg” runs on Friday at 7 p.m. through Sunday, March 7.

It features 55 ice sculptures throughout the city, including City Island, downtown, Midtown, Italian Lake, Shipoke and Reservoir Park.

“We’re really celebrating the end of winter, and what will hopefully soon be the beginning of spring. And it looks like we’re gonna have phenomenal weather for it,” Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse said.

