Harrisburg to feature two new murals in July as part of Mural Festival

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2021 Harrisburg Mural Festival continues with two new murals being planned and created during the month of July.

The first mural at Recycle Bicycle Harrisburg’s new location will pay homage to one of the first murals created at RBH’s previous location on Atlas Street. This nonprofit’s mission is to provide Harrisburg residents with bicycles as a safe and affordable form of transportation.

The mural at Recycle Bicycle will be created by the same artist as the old location, who will use his original art to re-imagine and create a familiar, but new, piece at the Chestnut Street warehouse. The mural will wrap around the building’s front and side.

“Recycle Bicycle Harrisburg was grateful to have a mural on our old building, and the public has come to associate our organization’s identity with murals,” Jenifer Donnelly of RBH said. “We are excited to continue that relationship, it is our hope that we can bring some brightness to our new neighborhood where we already see the gratitude in those receiving and fixing their bicycles.”

Sprocket will also create a mural, measuring about 124 feet in length and 10 feet high, at Mid Penn Bank in Steelton. All details for this mural will be announced later this month.

“We are looking forward to seeing the mural design develop from the community’s voices and input, and to showcase a beautiful piece of public art at our facility,” Executive Vice President and Market President Heather Hall said. “As the only bank in Steelton, we are dedicated to providing support to the community in many different ways. We see this mural as a way to honor Steelton’s history and inspire its bright future.”

Hosted by Sprocket Mural Works, the goal of this project is to continue creating murals in Harrisburg’s Allison Hill neighborhood, which began in June.

Sprocket is an all-volunteer organization that says they’ve had about 500 volunteers over the past few years.

“People generally volunteer because they’re appreciative of public art in the city, as we become a hub for murals. We are grateful for their support,” Sprocket’s volunteer coordinator Meghan Weaver said.

Other Mural Festival projects include Pocket Park, Strawberry Square, and a mural dedicated to “Celebrating Black Lives.”