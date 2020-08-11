Harrisburg to hold virtual town hall Tuesday evening

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg will hold a virtual town hall this evening.
City leaders will discuss a bill that would establish a citizen’s law enforcement advisory committee.
They will also discuss a resolution to provide guidelines to review the use of force policies and practices in the city.
Tuesday night’s town hall begins at 6 p.m. The public can join the meeting by phone by calling 301-715-8592 and entering the following information when prompted: ID: 886 0826 0995 Passcode: 0811.
