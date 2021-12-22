Harrisburg to receive $500K to help curb gun violence in city

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is receiving $500,000 in grant money to help stop gun violence.

The Wolf administration announced earlier this month that nearly $16 million in grant money would go to agencies and municipalities statewide. Harrisburg Police will use the half-million dollars over a two-year period in its Community Service Program to work directly with grass-root agencies and awareness efforts to lower gun violence in the city.

Community Service Division Director Ana White helped secure the grant. She is optimistic it will make an impact.

‘It gives us an opportunity to bring in those consultants and it also gives us money to be able to leverage for programming needs as we look to work with nonprofit organizations,” White said.

White adds that the goal is to get started with the effort to curb gun violence in January.