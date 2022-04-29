HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Transportation Center is getting federal funding to revamp its infrastructure. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., announced over $600,000 in federal money today to upgrade the ventilation system and heating and cooling at the train station.

Casey says this is the first time in a decade that people could apply for funding for specific projects.

It’s been nearly 40 years since the Harrisburg Transportation Center had a major upgrade, and the changes to ventilation are especially important with COVID-19 circulating. Almost 5,000 people go through the transportation system each day, and officials say these changes are necessary to keep it running efficiently as a hub connecting both halves of Pennsylvania.

“Those journeys start and end here at the Harrisburg Transportation Center. It is integral to supporting families all across the Keystone State, and we need and deserve a station fitting for the capital,” said Matt Maisel, director of communications for the City of Harrisburg.

City officials say they expect to have project plans in place by the end of the year and hope to start some of the work over the winter.