HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After a four-day ordeal, a massive tree in Midtown Harrisburg is now gone.

A large stump is all that is left of the 80-year-old tree. It was taken out because it was a hazard for power lines above and people living below.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

PPL removed the crane at 2 on Thursday afternoon, and the debris from the removal is also gone.

Everyone living near the tree has their power back on. All that is left in the process is for PPL to do some final repairs and reconnect wires.

Road closures will remain in place until that is finished.