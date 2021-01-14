Harrisburg University starts construction of new 11-story building aided by $100-million bond sale

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University of Science and Technology has announced the sale of $100 million in University Revenue Bonds which will aid in the construction of a new 11-story tower.

The tower, which will be located at Third and Chestnut streets, will feature spaces for student service offices, advanced manufacturing educational and experiential learning, interactive media and production, as well as health sciences educational and experiential spaces.

“This is positive economic news for central Pennsylvania,” said HU President Eric Darr. “HU was founded to prepare people for family-sustaining careers in technology and science fields. The bond sale is a major step forward in meeting that mission. This investment represents confidence not just in Harrisburg University but in the city and the region’s future.”

The tower will accommodate at least 1,000 additional students. Construction is expected to be completed in 2023.