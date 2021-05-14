Harrisburg University adds two concerts to fall series

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University Presents is adding two new shows to its fall concert lineup.

HU will welcome acclaimed Mexican acoustic rock duo Rodrigo y Gabriela, and opener Silvana Estrada, to the Hershey Theatre on Oct. 8. They will also host folk sensation CAAMP at Harrisburg’s XL Live on Dec. 1. This will be the second Midstate appearance of Grammy winners Rodrigo y Gabriela, as they last performed at The Forum in Harrisburg back in 2019.

CAAMP is stopping by after their first full-length release, “By and By,” which made the Billboard Top 200 within its first week of release. It was also #1 Heatseeker, #1 on the New Artist Alternative Albums chart, and earned top 5 vinyl album sales. CAAMP’s single, “Peach Fuzz,” also scored them a #1 hit on the radio and landed them a live performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Tickets become available on May 21 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at https://concertseries.harrisburgu.edu/. Both concerts start at 8 p.m.

HU’s Fall Concert Series will also include Brit Floyd, Grouplove, Dawes, and Black Pumas during September and October.

Performances by Barns Courtney, PVRIS, MisterWives, Saint Motel, Cold War Kids, Bishop Briggs, and X Ambassadors will occur on dates to be determined.