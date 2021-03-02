Harrisburg University and Central Penn College sign transfer agreement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University of Science and Technology and Central Penn College have signed an agreement that grants graduates of four Central Penn undergraduate degree programs admittance to select Harrisburg University graduate programs.

The agreement allows for the following transfers:

Central Penn College’s bachelor’s degree in Business Administration to HU master’s degree program in Project Management.

Central Penn College’s bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Management to HU master’s degree program in Healthcare Informatics.

Central Penn College’s bachelor’s degree in Health Science to HU master’s degree program in Pharmaceutical Sciences and/or master’s degree program in Biotechnology.

Central Penn College’s bachelor’s degree in Information Technology to HU master’s degree program in Computer Information Sciences and/or master’s degree program in Information Systems Engineering and Management

“This partnership will allow Harrisburg University and Central Penn College to better serve students in Pennsylvania,” said Harrisburg University President Dr. Eric Darr. “Our teams are dedicated to making this partnership successful, and I think there are other opportunities for us to work together to meet workforce needs.”

“This new partnership between Central Penn College and Harrisburg University will benefit our mutual students as they pursue an advanced degree,” said Dr. Linda Fedrizzi-Williams, president of Central Penn College. The Summerdale-based institution specializes in career-focused education that enables students to land a job in their field or continue on with their educational journey.

“Central Pennsylvania is a vibrant, growing area, and this partnership will be instrumental in creating a highly educated workforce to meet the needs of employers in this region and beyond,” said Fedrizzi-Williams.