Harrisburg University building long-term relationships with local contractors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg University of Science of Technology will soon begin work on its $130 million tower.

University president Dr. Eric Darr wants local contractors to be a part of the process, so they launched the Contractor U program.

“Contractor U is an effort by Harrisburg University to create a construction industry workforce right here in the city of Harrisburg,” Darr said. “We also want to educate them on the steps to take to become and remain successful.”

Darr says the course teaches subcontractors about estimating and the bidding process, contracts,

insurance, and business and labor law.

Contractor U is also designed to encourage people with skills to start their own business. Darr says the program gives small business owners an opportunity to network and build relationships with prime contracts at the university.

“The tower will not be the last project that we do,” said Darr. “Next year, we may do a student housing project and the year after that something else. So, we need to a solid construction industry that we can rely on for our upcoming projects.”

The remaining classes will take place on June 13 and June 20 at Harrisburg University, from 6-8 p.m.

For more information, visit https://harrisburgu.edu/ or RSVP to Karen Swaringen@mcneeslaw.com or call 717-237-5430.