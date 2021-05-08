Harrisburg University Concert Series hitting Riverfront this summer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Outdoor concerts are making a comeback this summer in the Midstate.

Harrisburg University is sponsoring the series at Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park from August through September. This series was rescheduled from 2020 after it was canceled due to COVID-19.

The series kicks off with Young the Giant on August 27. It continues through the next day with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

It’ll continue through the next month with Cage the Elephant on September 23. The series concludes with Portugal. the Man on September 25.

All general admission tickets are $55. Tickets purchased last year will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

For tickets and more information, you can visit the HU Presents website.