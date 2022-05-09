HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg University is joining the world of NFTs with a new collection “spotlighting some of our most significant University moments.”

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are digital certificates of authenticity that can be attached to art, music, or any other type of digital file to confirm ownership through a public digital ledger known as a blockchain.

The project was announced during the University’s annual gala and with funds raised through the sales of NFTs helping support the University and raise scholarship money.

The university’s NFT website and marketplace remain in development and will offer tools for those interested in the program:

Learn – Discover resources on NFTs, cryptocurrencies, blockchain, and more, along with links to related University educational offerings.

– Discover resources on NFTs, cryptocurrencies, blockchain, and more, along with links to related University educational offerings. Buy – Purchase NFTs from Harrisburg University’s official collection.

– Purchase NFTs from Harrisburg University’s official collection. Share – Help build the Harrisburg University NFT community by sharing experiences with other students, alumni, faculty, and supporters.

Suggestions on what should be included in the NFT collection can be submitted through the Harrisburg University website.

An NFT by the digital artist who goes by Beeple sold for nearly $70 million earlier this year. It sparked huge interest in the digital technology that has been around for several years, piggy-backing on a Bitcoin craze that made blockchain a household word.

Digital cat characters were selling for six-figure sums as far back as 2017 and today you can buy digital LeBron James basketball highlight NFTs for anywhere from a couple bucks to nearly a quarter of a million dollars.

While often pitched as a fun hobby like collectibles because their values fluctuate, many treat NFTs as an investment. Like cryptocurrency, they are largely unregulated and many experts warn against putting money into them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report