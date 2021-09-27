Harrisburg University crime lab opens up opportunities for forensic science students

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University now offers a bachelor’s degree in forensic science and students will have an opportunity to learn in the school’s new crime lab.

The new facility lets professors stage crime scenes similar to cases they worked during their careers. Students will be able to gather evidence and process it at the new lab.

“It allows them more diversity in what they are seeing it also allows us to leave it set up for a longer period of time so as soon as the next class comes in we don’t have to take it down so we can take longer to process scenes and allow the students to get a much better hands-on experience,” Program Lead, Jill Yeakel said.

More than 75 students will use the new crime lab that officially opens on Wednesday.