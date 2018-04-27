Harrisburg University eSports scholarship competition gains national attention

The competition is heating up for one of Harrisburg University’s eSports scholarships. HBO is doing a documentary on the unique program.

“It’s been a lot of moving parts and logistics, but we started at the top of the funnel and now we’ve got it down to the very last part,” said Chad Smelts, the program director.

Thirty-five students from America, Canada, Croatia, Germany, and Poland competed in the final round. Harrisburg University is offering 16 scholarships for its eSports team.

The tryouts for the scholarships will test players in League of Legends, Overwatch, and Hearthstone. The judges will evaluate students on rank, experience, dedication and how they approach each game.

“We’re looking for teamwork. We’re looking for communication. We’re going to be switching up the teams, making sure they can play with each other and how well they can adapt. There’s a lot that goes into it,” said Smeltz.

Students will find out Monday if they made the team.