HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg University of Science and Technology will begin its master’s program and analytics in Panama on August 28.

The university has a partnership with the City of Knowledge in Panama City and Dr. Kevin Huggins is leading the effort.

Dr. Huggins, who is in charge of developing educational opportunities for Harrisburg University in Latin America, says this is an exciting opportunity for the university, Panama and the Harrisburg region.