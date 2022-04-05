HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University has officially expanded outside the United States.

University president Dr. Eric Darr participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the school’s new location in the city of knowledge in Panama. Students will be able to pursue a masters in analytics, cybersecurity operations, or project management. Darr says HU expanding its global presence is exciting and perhaps a sign of things to come.

“What we can bring to the region and to the workforce and businesses and partnering with governments to train students and to watch and help people develop in years to come,” Darr said.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

Panama is the second location outside of Harrisburg. HU also has a satellite campus in Philadelphia.