Harrisburg University gaining attention from esports national championship

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg University has received dozens of calls and emails requesting meetings to discuss business opportunities since winning the ESPN Collegiate Esports Championship in May.

University president Dr. Eric Darr says esports is the second most watched sport worldwide next to World Cup Soccer, and he is not surprised by the attention the school is getting.

“Our team was featured on ESPN for several hours,” Darr said. “We were seen across the country and around the world, and we continue to gain more attention.”

Darr says his goal is to make the university and Harrisburg a major esports hub in the region. Later this year, the school will host an esports convention that will play host to more than 160 colleges and universities and a collegiate competition that will feature 64 schools.

Darr says downtown and regional businesses and hotels will benefit as the sport continues to grow.