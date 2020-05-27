Harrisburg University holds first startup competition

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University crowned the winners in its first startup competition, similar to Shark Tank, where entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to investors.

Cred-Q, an alternative credit scoring platform, won first place — a prize of $2,500 and Fair play, which is developing a video game controller, won second place.

Each participant had eight minutes to pitch their idea, followed by a 2-minute question and answer with the judges.

Seven finalists from a group of 25 competed on Tuesday.

Top Stories: