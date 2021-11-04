Harrisburg University hosting beam signing to ‘top off’ new Health Science Education Center

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University is hosting a beam signing ceremony Thursday night to celebrate the progress of the new HU Health Science Education Center on South Third and Chestnut Streets in downtown Harrisburg.

The beam will be signed by staff, students and even donors that’ll be used to “top off” the new $100 million building, a tradition for construction workers when work on projects is coming to an end. The building is set to be complete in 2023.

Here’s a Daybreak preview of the event.