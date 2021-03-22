Harrisburg University may become recruiting ground for Space Force

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Space Force is the newest addition to the United States Armed Forces. It became active on December 20, 2019.

The main focus is to provide protection and deterrence from space to the ground. The Space Force continues to recruit men and women who will help it continue to grow. Some military experts say STEM students are ideal recruits to help ensure its future.

For the third consecutive year, Corporate LiveWire Magazine has named Harrisburg University of Science and Technology as its “U.S. STEM University of the Year.” University President Dr. Eric Darr says it is possible some university students may become attractive recruits.

“These very sophisticated tracking systems or microwave systems or laser-based systems they could help with,” Darr said. “They could also work with private contractors to develop new capabilities.”

Matthew Walters is a junior at Harrisburg University. He has done a lot of research on the Space Force.

“I like how structured they are,” said Walters. “I have taken a look at some of the career opportunities they are offering.”

Walters says he expects the opportunities to join the Space Force will become more attractive as technology continues to grown and improve.