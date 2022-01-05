Harrisburg University moves undergraduate courses online until Feb. 7

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After monitoring the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Harrisburg University has moved classes for undergraduate students to a virtual format beginning Jan. 10. The current plan is to then resume courses on-campus on Feb. 7.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The university, however, will continue to monitor the data and trends and communicate with students any changes to the course of action.

According to the press release, student housing remains an option for those who wish to remain, but strict physical distancing and guest policies will be in place.