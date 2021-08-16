Harrisburg University of Science and Technology freezes tuition for ninth year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For the ninth year in a row, Harrisburg University of Science and Technology announced the freezing of their tuition for the 2021-2022 academic year for both undergraduate and graduate students.

The undergraduate will remain at $23,900 for the full year and graduate tuition will stay at $800 per credit.

The goal of freezing tuition, according to the press release, is to continue to increase access to post-secondary science, technology, engineering and math fields to all students.

“The pursuit of a college degree can be financially challenging and our decision to hold the line on college tuition for current or new students is a decidedly bold move in a climate where higher education costs continue to increase,” President Eric Darr said.

To date, the university has more than 6,000 students from 102 countries enrolled.