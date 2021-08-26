Harrisburg University preps for back-to-back weekend shows at Riverfront Park

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s set to be a busy weekend for Harrisburg University.

The University is hosting the first two shows of its Summer Concert Series Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28, which will be taking over Riverfront Park on Front Street in Harrisburg for four shows in the next few weeks. These shows were rescheduled after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Rock band Young The Giant is first up in the series, and they’ll be taking the stage on Friday, August 27. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will play on Saturday, August 28.

Crews began the preparations for the shows on Thursday, setting up the stage and the tents that will line the grassy area where fans will be permitted for the event.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The view from the stage

“We’re having two great nights of concerts at Riverfront Park in downtown Harrisburg, it’s so scenic and beautiful,” Frank Schofield, Director of Live Entertainment and Media Services at Harrisburg University said. “It can’t get any cooler than Riverfront Park with the trees at night along the river and the trains across the top, it’s going to be two great nights.”

Harrisburg University is getting their students involved with these projects as well, to get them hands-on training and experience in the entertainment industry. “We’re creating classes to help our students get involved with the entertainment industry,” Schofield says. “We’re trying to get our students involved anywhere that live entertainment exists, there are so many possibilities for kids to enter great careers.”

The University just partnered with Clair Global, a worldwide production company, to provide students hands-on opportunities for entertainment events, as well as a certificate program for the students. “We are pleased to work with HU to develop a partnership, raise awareness of job/career opportunities in live entertainment at the highest level, and create pathways into those careers and jobs,” said Dave Lester, Director of Education & Safety at Clair Global.

Schofield says Central Pennsylvania is becoming a point of interest for entertainment promoters. “It used to be you had to go to Pittsburgh or Philadelphia to see a show, but now acts and agencies are seeking the Midstate to book those shows which is great for the area.”

All general admission tickets are $55. Tickets purchased last year will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

For tickets and more information, you can visit the HU Presents website.