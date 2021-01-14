Harrisburg University professor remembered for helping others

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dr. Charles Shearrow died recently from COVID-19 complications.

Family members say he went through a five-week battle against the disease that he worked hard to protect people from.

Shearrow, who was known as Chip, led the Advanced Manufacturing program at the University. He developed the 3D face shield printing effort that was designed to help protect frontline workers from the virus.

The initial goal was to print 200 face shields, but they ended up providing 2,344 to healthcare workers and others.

Harrisburg University President, Dr. Eric Darr says Shearrow was a difference-maker.

“He set up the program at the start of the pandemic,” said Darr. “He did all the planning and he and a bunch of other people, including his son, were committed to providing as many face shields as possible.”

Darr says Shearrow was selfless and was focused on helping people from all walks of life, and he always took extra time to help his students.