Harrisburg University providing protective shields to fight against coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University is providing protective medical face shields through 3D printing. Dr. Charles Shearrow is leading the effort through the school’s Advanced Manufacturing program.

Shearrow says they are able to print 12 shields per day and their goal is to help protect healthcare workers against COVID-19.

“It is one of those things, when you know how to do something and people need help, you volunteer,” said Shearrow. “That is what we are doing as we move forward.”

Harrisburg University is teaming up with the Pennsylvania Healthcare Association. The university is covering the costs of the printing while PHCA will distribute them to local caregivers in nursing facilities, personal care homes and assisted living residences.