Harrisburg University releases art of new building Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Harrisburg University has released artwork of its planned 17-floor tower at the corner of Chestnut and South Third streets.

The university expects to begin construction by late July and open the building by summer 2021.

Educational space in the tower will accommodate at least 1,000 new students and a health science education center that would serve degree programs in nursing, pharmaceutical sciences, and other allied health programs.

A Harrisburg University spokesperson said the project will cost the university about $100 million. Another $30 million to $35 million will be spent by a hospitality partner that will add a 197-room hotel and conference center with a restaurant.

The hotel partner has not been named.

The university and the hotel partner would share space on 10 of the floors. The remaining seven floors would be used entirely by the university.

The school's current academic tower at 326 Market Street opened in 2009. That building has 16 floors.