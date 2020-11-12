Harrisburg University reschedules Cage the Elephant concert

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University has rescheduled the postponed Cage the Elephant concert for September 2021.

Scheduled at Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park on Sept. 23, 2021 at 7 p.m., all tickets purchased for the original date will be honored on the new date.

The Cage the Elephant show was originally scheduled for June 18, 2020, but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cage the Elephant is a two-time Grammy winning rock band from Bowling Green, Ky., and has achieved Platinum certification on the Billboard Alternative and Rock charts.

For tickets and additional information, visit huconcertseries.com. In addition to the Cage the Elephant show, many other shows have been rescheduled for 2021.