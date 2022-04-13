HARRISBURG, P. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University is making a name for itself in the world of e-sports.

One of their teams came in third place, in a national competition involving 1,000 teams. One other team is still in a national playoff and is among just 32 teams left.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

“This was among close to a thousand different programs that had participated in the country. So, a pretty significant substantial number of programs and participation here. and they range from smaller universities to D1 schools.”Director of e-sports for Harrisburg University Jope Gramano said.

The university e-sports program prepares students for careers in fields like E-Sports Management.